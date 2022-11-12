Man found shot to death inside of car in Prince William County

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a car on Saturday morning in the Dumfries area of Prince William County, according to police.

The Prince William County Police Department says around 5:35 a.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road.

Police say multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area.

Once there, officers found a car near Morgan Court that seemed to have been hit by gunfire.

Inside the car, officers found an adult man who been shot in the driver's seat. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have yet to release the victim's name. They say that information will be released once his identity is confirmed and next of kin are notified.

Investigators did not release a lookout for suspects, and they have not said what led up to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to PWCPD at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip by clicking here.