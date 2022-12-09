16-year-old arrested after Benning Road Metro shooting injures woman, two teens

A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in the Benning Road Metro shooting that injured a woman and two teenagers.

Metro Transit Police arrested the 16-year-old male suspect in Northwest D.C., charging him with attempted second-degree murder and carrying a pistol without a license.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at the station in the 4500 block of Benning Road on Thursday. The most seriously hurt was a 15-year-old male who was shot in the leg and suffered critical injuries. A 34-year-old woman was shot in the ankle and a second 15-year-old male was shot in the foot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 shot at Benning Road Metro station after juvenile gunman opens fire during fight

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and police say they do not believe either were the intended targets.

Investigators say the shooting happened after the critically injured 15-year-old and three others were involved in a fight while on the station platform. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired shots striking the teen. Police say stray bullets struck the two other victims who were sitting on a nearby bench.

The suspect was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest.

MORE: Video of Metro Center shooting released by WMATA

"Gun violence is tragic, infuriating, and unfortunately all too common in our society today. I commend MTPD for their quick work apprehending this suspect," said Metro General Manager Randy Clarke. "Metro has an extensive network of surveillance cameras that allow us to quickly identify perpetrators of violence and bring them to justice, and MTPD has dramatically increased its presence on rail and bus in the past several months to keep customers safe."

There are no additional suspects in this case. All three victims are expected to recover.

The shooting came a day after a person was shot and killed by an off-duty FBI agent at the Metro Center station in downtown D.C.