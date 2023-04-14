"Who let the dogs out?" That’s the song playing in the background of a social media video that’s been making head waves.

One portion of the video shows a small dog inside a dumpster, clamping down on a rat as the dog whips its head side-to-side.

"Ratting" or hunting for rats with dogs is apparently another way of tackling the District’s rodent issue, first reported by Washingtonian. However, that’s just an added bonus for a small group of volunteers who decided to spend a different kind of night out in a D.C. party district — equipped with flashlights and dogs.

One of the group members is a dog trainer with Academy Dog Training in Silver Spring, Maryland. FOX 5 asked trainer, Marshall Feinberg, about the reaction he’s been receiving from the video.

Marshall Feinberg, dog trainer at Academy Dog Training in Silver Spring, Maryland.

"If it’s in front of you, and you’re staring right at it, it’s going to catch you off-guard," Feinberg said. "But the reality is regardless of if I’m going ratting or not, you’re still going to see those rats. And those rats, if they eat poison, you’re going to see a rat that’s taking 5–6 days to die from that poison as opposed to three seconds for my dog to exterminate it."

Featured article

Marshall and two others were profiled by the D.C. magazine during a Saturday night trip ratting in Adams Morgan's trash cans and dumpsters. Feinberg told FOX 5 they had at least 16 kills among the three dogs during their second trip to the neighborhood, and will likely have more as they become more familiar with the area.

Feinberg explained he’s been doing rodent extermination for years. Their small group is made up of terriers and sighthound owners. Feinberg says these breeds are made for this type of work. So, they set out to let the dogs have some enjoyment.

"Just to give the dogs a positive outlet and let them have fun. And at the end of the day, I just love dog training period," Feinberg said. "I love when dogs get joy through whether protection work, whether it be like collies herding sheep or a retriever fetching a dog in water or rat terriers working effectively to find rats. It’s all about giving those dogs great drive outlets,"

The Humane Rescue Alliance is not happy about it. They shared the following statement with FOX 5:

"Killing rodents this way is extremely inhumane. It is also an ineffective means of management for an entrenched rodent population. HRA’s Blue Collar Cat program is a much more sustainable, humane and common-sense alternative. Our program ‘employs’ outdoor cats who have always lived outside, and who are not candidates for traditional adoptive homes. These cats are helping with rodent management throughout the DMV; their mere presence keeps rodents away from populated areas. Through this program’s collaboration with local businesses and homeowners, we were able to save more than 400 cats and allow them to live the outdoor life they are accustomed to – at the same time, they mitigate the presence of rodents."

Feinstein and a partner told FOX 5 the dogs are vaccinated and well cleaned after — body and mouth! They feel that using dogs is better than a rodent slowly dying from poison over the course of several days.

Related article

Feinberg also told FOX 5 that his goal is to start a nonprofit that trains shelter terriers this way, so they can have a second chance working with a rodent abatement company. The Academy Dog Training location he works at even has a rodent training area, so he can teach certain dogs how to detect and track rodents.

Feinberg says Business Improvement Districts have been calling to see if their small group can also make their way to other neighborhoods.