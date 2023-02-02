These Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Maryland & Virginia are closing in 2023

Bed Bath & Beyond is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as this week and have announced an additional 87 stores will close – including several in Maryland and Virginia.

These are the stores that will close in Maryland in 2023:

Annapolis 200 Harker Place Suite 200 Annapolis MD 21401

Westminster 200 Clifton Blvd Westminster MD 21157

Ocean City 12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240 Ocean City MD 21842

In 2022, the company also announce the closure of:

Bel Air 559 Baltimore Pike Bel Air MD 21014

These are the stores that will close in Virginia in 2023:

Fairfax 12100 Fairfax Towne Center Fairfax Va 22033

Chesapeake Greenbrier MarketCenter, 1324 Greenbrier Pkwy Chesapeake VA 23320

Springfield 6642 Loisdale Road Springfield Va 22150

Williamsburg 4900 Monticello Ave, Suite 4 Williamsburg VA 23188

Winchester 2540 S. Pleasant Valley Road Winchester VA 22601

Dulles 24670 Dulles Landing Dr Unt150 Dulles VA 20166-2670

In 2022, the company announced the closure of these Virginia stores:

Lynchburg 4026-N Wards Road Lynchburg VA 24502

Christiansburg 135 Shoppers Way NW Christiansburg VA 24073

Gainesville 8135 Stonewall Shops Square Gainesville VA 20155

Leesburg 532 Fort Evans Road Leesburg VA 20176

buybuy BABY Fredericksburg 1320 Carl D Silver Parkway Suite 100 Fredericksburg VA 22401