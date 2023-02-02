Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings: Here’s the full list

Bed Bath & Beyond has released a 2023 list of store closings as the company prepares to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as this week.

According to FOX News, the company is in process of closing additional stores unless a last-minute buyer can make an offer.

Last August, the store announced 150 store closures.

The new list of closures calls for an additional 87 stores to close – plus, five buybuy BABY stores.

FOX News says the company is also shutting down its health and beauty discount chain Harmon.

Here is the full list of 2023 closures:

Here is the full list of 2022 closures: