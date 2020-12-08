These are the top Christmas holiday treats in Virginia, Maryland

There are tons of Christmas treats to enjoy during the holidays, but what's the most popular in each state? This career and employment company says it has the answers, and they may surprise you.

According to Zippa, Virginia's favorite Christmas treat is gingerbread men while Maryland's is gingerbread cake. This result is not to be confused with gingerbread cheesecake, which Pennsylvanians chose as their favorite treat.

The most popular Christmas treats in every state. (Photo: Zippa)

Meanwhile, Missouri is busy taking the healthy route, searching for vegan Christmas cookies, Wyoming and Arizona are focused on liquid treats, such as hot chocolate and egg nog and the Carolinas are dealing with a fruitcake fascination.

So, how did Zippa come to these conclusions? According to their staff, the company used Google Trends to determine what Christmas treat each state eats a disproportionate amount of.

Zippa says they examined over 40 Christmas classics, such as candies, peppermint snacks and, of course, cookies and cakes. From there, they determined what treat is searched on Google a disproportionately, high amount.

However, Zippa says, in general, search volume is as high as ever across the United States for the classics, such as fudge, peppermint bark, cheesecake and gingerbread.