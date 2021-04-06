"Their dad was their hero": Family of fallen USCP Officer Billy Evans releases statement

The family of the U.S. Capitol Police officer who was killed during a Friday attack outside the U.S. Capitol has released a statement detailing the life and legacy of their husband, father and friend.

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officials identified William "Billy" Evans as the officer who died Friday afternoon after a suspect rammed a car into Evans and another officer at the Capitol Building’s North Barricade, officials announced later that day. Evans was an 18-year veteran of the force.

Photo: Family of Officer Billy Evans

The family's statement reads:

Billy was the best father, son, brother, and friend anyone could ever hope for. His death has left a gaping void in our lives that will never be filled.

The absolute most important thing in his life was his two children, Logan and Abigail. His most cherished moments were those spent with them -- building with Lego, having lightsaber duels, playing board games, doing arts and crafts, and recently finishing the Harry Potter series. He was always so eager to show how proud he was of everything they did. Any opportunity to spend time with his children brightened both their lives and his. Their dad was their hero long before the tragic events of last week.

While family was always first, Billy had the open, welcoming personality that led him to make friends with anyone he met. He relished bringing people together and making sure everyone felt included and had a good time. The countless testimonials that we have heard from people who knew him capture the warm, funny, and caring person we loved.

Billy was proud to be a United States Capitol Police Officer. His colleagues from the North Barricade were the people he spent so many hours with, and their friendship was one of the best parts of his job. We hold them in our hearts, as we know they acutely share our grief.

Our family is grateful for the immense level of support we have received from USCP in the darkest moment of our lives. The outpouring of support we have received from the law enforcement community from around the country and world both humbles us and serves as a testament to Billy’s sacrifice and dedication to the mission of which he was charged.

We appreciate the level of privacy we have received so far and ask for your continued respect during this difficult time.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Evans will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.