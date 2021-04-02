Capitol flags to be flown at half staff after driver rams, kills Capitol police officer

House Majority Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol in D.C. to be flown at half staff after an officer was struck and killed by a driver, and another was injured on Friday.

Shortly after the incident, a large police presence had gathered at George Washington University Hospital, where the officers were taken after the incident.

A police procession was seen leaving the hospital around 4 p.m.

The suspect jumped out of the car holding a knife and was shot and killed.

Neither the suspect, nor the officers have been identified.

The Capitol was locked down after the incident.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan offered a statement via Twitter, saying the neighboring state is ready to "provide assistance" if necessary.

Maryland and Virginia were the first states to commit National Guard contingents following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.