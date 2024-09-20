'The West Wing' cast to celebrate 25th anniversary at White House

First Lady Jill Biden is inviting the cast of "The West Wing" to the White House Friday night to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.

The event will "celebrate the role of storytelling in inspiring Americans to pursue a career in public service," according to the White House.

Aaron Sorkin, Martin Sheen, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney and other stars are expected to attend the event.

"Twenty-five years ago this week we were wondering if NBC would give us a full season," said Sorkin in a statement. "We’re enormously honored to be invited to the White House."