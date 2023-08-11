DC mother loses both children to gun violence weeks apart

A D.C. mother is devastated after her daughter was gunned down in Southwest last Thursday and her son was shot and killed a few weeks ago.

The mother told FOX 5 she is grieving and is too upset to talk on camera

She lost both of her children in less than a month.

The 600 block of Monroe Street Northeast near Catholic University where Robert Lavender was murdered on July 17.

D.C. police said her daughter, 42-year-old Ebone Lavender, was shot and killed on Forrester Street Southwest around 2:30 in the morning last Thursday.

Ebone was a mother of two. Her mom told FOX 5 she liked to laugh and watch the Washington Commanders play.

Last month on July 17, Ebone’s brother, 44-year-old Robert Lavender, was murdered in the 600 block of Monroe Street Northeast near Catholic University around 9:45 at night. Robert leaves behind a daughter and a wife.

Police are still investigating both murders. Detectives are offering up to $25,000 for each case.

The information provided must lead to an arrest and conviction.