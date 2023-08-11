Expand / Collapse search

DC mother loses both children to gun violence weeks apart

By
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

A D.C. mother is devastated. She's lost two children to gun violence. Her daughter was gunned down in Southwest last Thursday just weeks after her son was also shot and killed. FOX 5's Shomari Stone shares their story.

WASHINGTON - A D.C. mother is devastated after her daughter was gunned down in Southwest last Thursday and her son was shot and killed a few weeks ago.

The mother told FOX 5 she is grieving and is too upset to talk on camera

She lost both of her children in less than a month.

 The 600 block of Monroe Street Northeast near Catholic University where Robert Lavender was murdered on July 17. 

D.C. police said her daughter, 42-year-old Ebone Lavender, was shot and killed on Forrester Street Southwest around 2:30 in the morning last Thursday.

Ebone was a mother of two. Her mom told FOX 5 she liked to laugh and watch the Washington Commanders play.

Last month on July 17, Ebone’s brother, 44-year-old Robert Lavender, was murdered in the 600 block of Monroe Street Northeast near Catholic University around 9:45 at night. Robert leaves behind a daughter and a wife.

Police are still investigating both murders. Detectives are offering up to $25,000 for each case.

The information provided must lead to an arrest and conviction.