‘The Masked Singer’: Time runs out for Clock

It was an evening shared with a Motown legend on Wednesday’s two-hour special of "The Masked Singer."

During Semifinals Night, Clock, Gumball and Goldfish battled it out for the final two spots in the competition.

But this week, time ultimately ran out for Clock, who was revealed and sent home.

Underneath the timekeeper costume was Motown legend and Grammy award-winning icon Thelma Houston.

Clock performs on "The Masked Singer" stage on May 15. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

"I love you so much," said panelist Rita Ora, who accurately predicted Houston was underneath the mask. "You have delivered week after week, and it is an honor to be on this stage with you. It is truly an honor."

After signing with Motown Records in 1971, Houston claimed the top of the pop, R&B, and dance charts with her signature rendition of "Don't Leave Me This Way." This Gold Record classic gave Houston the distinction of being the first solo female artist at Motown to win the Grammy Award for "Best R&B Female Vocal Performance."

Clock, Gumball and Goldfish performed on Semi-Finals Night. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

"I had a wonderful time, and I do thank my family for being my support system for all these years, and I’m amazed at the reception I’ve gotten these weeks. It’s been wonderful," Houston told the audience Wednesday.

She added: "I had a ball."

Next week on ‘The Masked Singer’

Next week is the highly anticipated Season 11 finale of "The Masked Singer" where one mask will take it all: Gumball or Goldfish.

The final two celebrities will deliver exceptional performances of songs like, "Latch," "Heart of Glass," "Renegade" and "Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me"

Then, the Season 11 winner will be revealed and crowned.

Watch the season finale of "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday, May, 22 on FOX.

