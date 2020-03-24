THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: A LIVE FOX 5 Special with Maryland Gov Larry Hogan airs Wednesday

Join FOX 5 for an exclusive commercial-free half hour special on the COVID-19 pandemic with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan live from Annapolis Wednesday, March 25, at 7 p.m. on www.fox5dc.com and on the air.

The Coronavirus Crisis: A FOX 5 Live Special with Governor Larry Hogan will focus on viewer-submitted questions surrounding Maryland's swift response to stop the spread of the coronavirus, national implications of the pandemic and more.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

He will be joined by Superintendent of Maryland Schools Dr. Karen Salmon and Maryland Department of Health Services Secretary Robert Neall.

Have a question you'd like to ask the group? Tweet us using #FOX5AskHogan and your question could be answered!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

RELATED STORIES: