THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: A LIVE FOX 5 Special with Maryland Gov Larry Hogan airs Wednesday

Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Join FOX 5 for an exclusive commercial-free half hour special on the COVID-19 pandemic with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan live from Annapolis Wednesday, March 25, at 7 p.m. on www.fox5dc.com and on the air. 

The Coronavirus Crisis: A FOX 5 Live Special with Governor Larry Hogan will focus on viewer-submitted questions surrounding Maryland's swift response to stop the spread of the coronavirus, national implications of the pandemic and more. 

He will be joined by Superintendent of Maryland Schools Dr. Karen Salmon and Maryland Department of Health Services Secretary Robert Neall. 

Have a question you'd like to ask the group? Tweet us using #FOX5AskHogan and your question could be answered! 

