“Bike to the Beach" organization launches its annual charity bicycling event

Saturday mornings bike ride to various breweries in Northern Virginia was just a preview of a much longer ride to Dewey Beach expected to take place later this month.

Dozens of outdoor cycling enthusiasts and those whose lives are personally impacted by someone with autism and other disabilities gathered at the Washington Harbor Saturday morning. The cycling group was part of a preview riding event as they made their way to several breweries in Northern Virginia.

Organizers say the participating breweries are donating a portion of their sales to Bike to the Beach which then donates funds raised to programs and non-profits supporting services for people with autism and disabilities.

For many years, Bike to the Beach has raised millions of dollars for the charitable cause. This year the organization is striving to raise $400,000.

The organization’s passion for supporting autism awareness stems from not only being a global and national cause, but also a personal one.

"In this case my daughter has a rare chromosome deletion, and she is one of two people in the world that have it. That’s what’s so great about the program is that it opens up the door for the small mom and pops that want to get awareness out there," says Farhad Ghoushbeigui, Bike to the Beach participant.

Bike to the Beach D.C. kicks off on July 28th. Participants can choose to bike 100, 50 or 25 miles.