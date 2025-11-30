Thanksgiving travel chaos: 400 DCA flights delayed

The Brief As one of the busiest holiday travel periods unfolds, winter weather in the Midwest is causing significant disruptions to flight schedules. Travelers heading to DCA faced heavy traffic Monday, with some even opting to walk to the airport to avoid missing their flights. The FAA expects Tuesday to be busy as well, so travelers should allow extra time to reach the airport.



As one of the busiest holiday travel periods unfolds, winter weather in the Midwest is causing significant disruptions to flight schedules.

Heavy traffic and flight delays

Travelers heading to DCA faced heavy traffic Monday, with some even opting to walk to the airport to avoid missing their flights.

The FAA had anticipated this Thanksgiving travel period to be the busiest in 15 years, and the weather added to the chaos.

What we know:

More than 400 flights from DCA were delayed, with 17 cancellations reported. Dulles and BWI also experienced over 270 delays each, along with four cancellations at each airport.

The FAA expects Tuesday to be busy as well, so travelers should allow extra time to reach the airport. A reminder from DCA and Dulles on social media emphasized that they are two separate airports, aiming to reduce confusion during this hectic travel period.

What we don't know:

The exact impact of the weather on future flights remains uncertain, as does the potential for additional delays or cancellations.