Texas man who attacked passenger on flight to DC said he was ‘mad’ at Trump

article

A passenger on an American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas, to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly assaulting another passenger and threatening a flight attendant during the plane’s final descent, according to an affidavit from federal authorities.

Alleged assault on flight to DCA

The backstory:

The suspect, identified as Asterius Mutayoba Rulamka, 54, reportedly left his assigned seat and moved to the back of the aircraft, where he began yelling at a flight attendant and threatening to harm him upon landing. Witnesses aboard the flight captured the incident on their cell phones.

Rulamka allegedly became aggressive after noticing one passenger, identified as Victim-2, recording the disturbance. He then attacked the passenger, grabbing his arms, removing his hat and glasses, and striking him multiple times. The assault left the victim with a bruised and bloodshot eye.

A flight attendant, identified as Victim-1, attempted to intervene and requested assistance from other passengers. Rulamka allegedly swung at the flight attendant, who dodged the attack but sustained a minor hand injury in the process.

The situation escalated as Rulamka ran up and down the cabin before several passengers and crew members restrained him in a seat near his original assignment.

Upon landing, authorities arrested him at the airport.

Asterius Mutayoba Rulamka (Alexandria Sheriff's Office)

According to court documents, Rulamka told officers he had traveled to Washington, D.C., to speak with former President Donald Trump, stating he was "mad."

A background check revealed that Rulamka is currently involved in ongoing immigration proceedings, having overstayed a non-immigrant visa since 2014.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia has charged Rulamka with assault for striking and injuring another person aboard an aircraft.

He remains in federal custody as the investigation continues.

Read the full affidavit below: