Texas flash floods: Virginia sends rescue teams to assist in recovery efforts

The Brief Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Sunday night the deployment of Swift water rescue teams to support the Texas flood response. At least 80 people have died and dozens are still missing following intense flooding in central Texas last week. Youngkin is sending two teams — from Bristol and Virginia Beach. They are set to depart for Texas Monday.



Virginia rescue teams are deploying in central Texas in the wake of catastrophic floods that have killed at least 80 as of Monday morning.

What we know:

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on July 6 that two Virginia rescue teams would deploy in central Texas to assist in the response to the devastating floods that ripped through the region late last week. The Type III Swift Water Rescue Teams hail from Bristol and Virginia Beach, and are equipped with specialized gear that is necessary when navigating floodwaters.

The deployment comes at the request of the Texas Division of Emergency Management through the Texas Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). EMAC is a mutual aid system that allows states to assist each other during natural disasters.

"Our hearts go out to the families and communities in Texas who have been devastated by these historic floods," Governor Youngkin said. "We stand in solidarity with the people of Texas, and we are committed to offering any and all support requested during this critical time."



