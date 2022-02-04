Tesla factory fire in Fremont is under investigation

A fire ignited outside the Tesla plant in Fremont where pallets of cardboard debris went up in flames, according to the Fremont Fire Department.

The fire led the Fremont department to request neighboring firefighters to help extinguish the blaze before the fire was knocked down.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In March 2021, molten aluminum and hydraulic fluid caused a fire in a construction site on the Tesla campus. There were no reports of injuries in that fire either.

This is a developing story.