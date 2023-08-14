Tesla cam captures moment Arizona driver hit woman who was crossing the street

It was not a typical Monday morning in Downtown Phoenix, as a camera on a Tesla car recorded an incident where a driver hit a woman, as she was crossing the street.

The incident happened just before 8:00 a.m.

"It was definitely hard to watch, that's for sure," said Matthew Hart, who was driving the Tesla at the time of the incident.

In the video, a silver sedan was seen hitting the woman, ad she was crossing 3rd Street at a crosswalk at Washington Street.

"I don't know what was going through her mind. Perhaps she was on her phone, might not have been aware," said Hart. "It was definitely hard to watch, that's for sure."

At the point of impact, the woman's belongings went flying, and the driver involved kept going. People nearby sprang into action, with several running to help the woman, who was sitting dazed in the crosswalk.

Others also sprung into action.

"You will see in the video a man who takes off in a full-fledged sprint. We heard him screaming," said Hart.

Hart also said several people even chased the driver who fled.

"Definitely a win for humanity, and a win for technology too," said Hart. "It was pretty neat to be able to have a full-fledged video of the entire interaction from multiple angles to share with police to try to get this person who fled the scene."

The woman, according to Phoenix Fire officials, refused transportation to the hospital. Meanwhile, police are investigating and searching for the driver who fled.