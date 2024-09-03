'Terrible Traffic Tuesday' expected to bring heavy congestion to DC area roadways

Drivers in the D.C. region should brace for significant traffic delays on ‘Terrible Traffic Tuesday,’ the day after Labor Day when schools reopen and vacations end, leading to increased road congestion.

Historically, AAA Mid-Atlantic has reported up to a 15 percent increase in traffic delays on this day. The nation’s capital area is also expected to see more remote workers return to the office this year - adding to the usual traffic woes.

Traditional key gridlock areas include I-270 in Maryland from the Beltway to I-70, I-66 from the Potomac River to US-17, I-395 from the Springfield Interchange to the Third Street Tunnel, I-295 from the Beltway to the Third Street Tunnel, and both loops of the Beltway.

AAA’s National Average for the price of gas is $3.32.