Fairfax County soccer coach embezzled $60K in phony international camp scheme, police say

The Brief Coach faces embezzlement and computer‑related fraud after allegedly scamming victims with international soccer camps. Victims lost between $2,000 and $12,000 through the Sporting Soccer Academy scheme. Mohamed was arrested June 30 and charged with 13 counts of embezzlement and 13 counts of computer fraud.



A Fairfax County soccer coach faces multiple counts of embezzlement and computer‑related fraud after investigators say he scammed victims with promises of international soccer camps and stole nearly $60,000.

What we know:

Detectives say Ahmed Mohamed, 31, of Fairfax carried out the scheme through his employment with the Alexandria Soccer Association, which allowed him to target some of his victims. Thirteen victims have been identified, each losing between $2,000 and $12,000.

Ahmed Mohamed (Fairfax County Police)

Investigators say Mohamed created the Sporting Soccer Academy in December 2025 and advertised a travel summer camp in Italy. He collected money under the false pretense of arranging travel, camp activities and lodging.

Mohamed was arrested June 30 in the 4100 block of Monument Court in Fair Oaks and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. He was charged with 13 counts of embezzlement and 13 counts of computer fraud, then released on his own recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 703-246-3533, or by email at FCPD-FiCOR@fairfaxcounty.gov.