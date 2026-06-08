Loudoun Co. fights Dominion Energy over proposed transmission lines near schools

The Brief A growing battle is unfolding in Loudoun County, Virginia over Dominion Energy's proposed Golden-to-Mars transmission line project. Residents and local officials have raised concerns about the route's proximity to schools, neighborhoods and environmentally sensitive areas. The Loudoun County Attorney’s Office filed a memo supporting residents challenging the project, while the Virginia SCC gave Loudoun County Public Schools until July 2 to decide on the approved route.



A growing battle is unfolding in Loudoun County, Virginia over Dominion Energy's proposed Golden-to-Mars transmission line project, with residents and school officials raising concerns about the route's proximity to schools, neighborhoods and environmentally sensitive areas.

The controversy centers on a proposed corridor for 185-foot-tall transmission towers that would run near Rosa Lee Carter Elementary School, Rock Ridge High School and portions of the Broad Run waterway.

What they're saying:

On Monday, Loudoun County School Board member Amy Riccardi joined residents of Loudoun Valley Estates for a walking tour of the proposed route, where homeowners argued the project would have a significant impact on their community.

"This never should have been proposed," Vicky Hu, a local resident whose property falls within the proposed corridor, told FOX 5 D.C.

Loudoun Valley Estates Homeowners Association President Victor Block said residents believe Dominion selected a route through residential communities and school property rather than pursuing alternatives through commercial corridors.

"We should look at what we're doing before we start approving anything more," Block said.

Riccardi, who represents the Sterling District on the School Board, expressed concerns about placing high-voltage transmission infrastructure near school campuses.

"The biggest thing for me, first and foremost, is putting really powerful transmission lines right on school property," she said.

Riccardi added that utility infrastructure was not an issue she anticipated confronting when she ran for office, but said it has become a significant concern for local families.

Dominion Energy maintains the project is necessary to support the region's rapidly growing electricity demand and ensure long-term reliability.

Company spokesperson Aisha Khan said in a statement provided to FOX 5 that the transmission line is needed to connect critical substations and provide additional capacity as Loudoun County continues to experience growth, including expansion tied to data centers.

Khan also noted that the project has undergone extensive review by Virginia regulators, including public input opportunities for residents.

What's next:

The dispute has moved beyond public meetings and into the legal arena. The Loudoun County Attorney's Office has filed a memorandum supporting residents challenging the project.

Meanwhile, the Virginia State Corporation Commission has given Loudoun County Public Schools until July 2 to decide whether it will consent to the approved route.

A final order on the transmission line project is expected next month.