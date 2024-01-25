Tensions high as Montgomery County School Board reviews superintendent's proposed budget

As the saga with Montgomery County Public Schools continues to unfold, Superintendent Dr. Monfia McKnight is standing by her words – and is doing her job after the school board asked her to resign.

Dr. Mcknight was present at the budget meeting Thursday night, and FOX 5 was in the room.

Thursday's meeting at the Board of Education was all about Dr. McKnight’s proposed budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

How the district would spend money was the topic, but some people told FOX 5 that they came to stand with their superintendent.

"I wanted her to know that she had friends in the room," said Paul Geller, a public schools advocate.

Sitting directly in front of the superintendent was a group of people wearing a tag that read "I support Dr. Monifa McKnight our superintendent."

Geller – a former president of the Montgomery County Council of PTAs - clapped for Dr. Mcknight as she entered the room and exchanged a few words of encouragement with her – before the board meeting.

"The board of education has had a lot of fingers pointed at them for not doing a fine job at what they should be doing. And they’ve pinned Dr. Mcknight as a scapegoat."

Earlier this week, board members asked McKnight to step down without reason.

Many speculate it has something to do with the promotion of former middle school principal Dr. Joel Beidleman – who is accused of sexual harassment and bullying.

"This was one bad actor who did terrible things allegedly and now this bad actor is gone, but pinning it on the superintendent?!?" Gellar said.

A recent report by the Office of the Inspector General reviewed how Beidleman’s misconduct was handled, as well as how the district handles complaints and employee misconduct – but did not mention Dr. McKnight.

Sitting in between board members – the superintendent heard from parents, teachers, and students about her proposed $3.3 billion budget.

"We are still far away from where we need to be," said Jennifer Martin, Montgomery County Education Association president. "We ask that you will remove the budget cuts that will hurt our students."

Students like Seneca Valley High schooler Daniel Conteh are asking for disciplinary counselors at all middle and high schools.

"I’m asking for restorative justice which will allow all students to be treated fairly, and those who’ve done wrong to get a second chance," Conteh said.

FOX 5 has reached out to the board several times about them asking McKnight to step down, and they say it’s a personnel matter.

When it comes to the proposed budget, the next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 30.