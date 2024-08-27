Tenants sue over nightmare conditions at DC apartment building

article

Residents of a Northeast D.C. apartment building — near the site of a recent quadruple shooting — are exasperated, forced to endure what they describe as unlivable conditions while fearing for their safety every night.

Now, several tenants are taking legal action against their property management company, Avanath Capital Management.

The residents of the 2M Apartments on M Street say their frustrations stem from the company's failure to address severe issues in the building, including harassment, drug activity, and hazardous living conditions.

Paul Williams, a resident since 2016, recounted how the situation deteriorated after the original developer, GW Smith, sold the building to Avanath in December 2021.

Williams shared a harrowing experience from April 2022, when he suffered a medical emergency in his unit. Despite contacting emergency services, they were unable to access his apartment because the management had not provided the required key.

"They had to call the fire department to break down my door," Williams said.

Another resident, Zachary Phillips, spoke of a different kind of nightmare — black mold.

"It's growing. It's worse today than it ever has been, and it will continue to be that way," Phillips said, noting that despite multiple reports to management, the issue was never resolved.

Phillips and his partner recently moved out, and he said they can now "literally breathe easier."

Richard Williams, another resident, recounted a life-threatening experience linked to mold exposure.

After being rushed to the hospital, doctors discovered that he was "85% full of mold."

Despite his doctor's urgent recommendation for relocation, Avanath did not take action.

The residents' concerns reached a boiling point after a recent incident in which a neighbor's apartment door was set on fire while she and her son were inside.

"The assailant... still lives here because Avanath can't get its act together," resident Fares Akremi said.

In response to the escalating issues, the 2M Tenants Association has filed a class-action lawsuit against Avanath as a last resort to force change.

A spokesperson for Avanath stated that the company prioritizes safety and is actively working with local authorities to improve conditions. However, residents noted that Avanath representatives were notably absent from an Aug. 7 emergency community meeting with Chief Smith and other building managers.