Ten injured in separate DC shootings Sunday

The Brief Ten people were shot in separate shootings across the District on Sunday. Police are still investigating the shootings. One arrest has been made.



Ten people were shot across D.C. in just 24 hours.

What we know:

Ten people were shot in separate shooting across five different neighborhoods in D.C.

One teenager was left seriously hurt, with several others still recovering.

The violence began just after midnight on Sunday when three women showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Police believe that shooting happened near East Capitol Street and Benning Road.

About 15 minutes later, police received a call for a man shot in an alley off of Columbia Road in Northwest. He survived and police arrested 21-year-old Kyle Kearney near the scene.

Just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, three more people were shot near 9th and U Streets. Two adults and a 17-year old were rushed to the hospital. The teen is in serious condition.

Around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, shooting erupted on H Street Northwest. That shooting resulted in a stolen car crashing into a moped near the convention center. The moped rider is expected to recover, as well as two women who were injured in the shooting.

What's next:

Detectives are investigating the shootings.

An arrest has only been made in one of the shootings so far.