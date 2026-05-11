Teen’s Jordan shoes and iPhone taken by suspect after deadly attack, family says

The Brief Police say 17‑year‑old Amari Clarke was stabbed to death in Hillcrest Heights. Family members say the suspect took the teen’s Jordan shoes and iPhone after the attack. A witness described the suspect as an older man wearing a yellow shirt.



A Prince George’s County family is mourning the loss of a teenager killed just weeks before graduation.

Police say 17‑year‑old Amari Clarke was stabbed to death Friday in Hillcrest Heights. His loved ones are now pleading for justice, saying the Suitland High School senior had his whole future ahead of him.

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Prince George’s County Police say Clarke was stabbed outside the Marlow Towers condominium on Saint Barnabas Road. Family members tell FOX 5 the suspect took the teen’s Jordan shoes and iPhone after the attack. Now, instead of preparing for graduation, his family is preparing for a funeral.

Clarke was set to graduate on June 1. His family says he hoped to attend trade school to become an elevator technician.

A witness described the suspect as an older man wearing a yellow shirt.

READ MORE: Mom pleads for answers on Mother's Day after son killed outside Prince George's County home

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.