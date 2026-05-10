Mom pleads for answers on Mother's Day after son killed outside Prince George's County home

The Brief Amari Clarke, a senior at Suitland High School, was fatally stabbed on Friday afternoon at the Marlow Towers Condominiums in Hillcrest Heights. Clarke's mother issued a public appeal for information on Mother’s Day, even calling directly on the killer to come forward. Prince George's County Police have not released an official suspect description or motive.



As families gathered to celebrate Mother's Day, one Maryland mother stood outside the home where her son's life was cut short, pleading for the truth about who killed her 17-year-old son.

What they're saying:

The mother of high school senior Amari Clarke has issued a desperate plea for justice after he was stabbed to death near his home in Prince George County last week.

"This Mother's Day is one that I will never forget," she said as she spoke to FOX 5's Shomari Stone next to the memorial for her son.

She pleaded for anyone who may know anything about her son's murder to come forward, even speaking directly to his killer.

"If you did this to my son, come forward," she said.

The backstory:

The stabbing happened Friday afternoon at the Marlow Towers Condominiums on St. Barnabas Road in Hillcrest Heights.

The Prince George's County Police department said they found the 17-year-old victim behind a building.

Amari's family said he was stabbed in the courtyard near his home, and the suspect took his phone and shoes before running off. He later died at the hospital.

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Dig deeper:

Amari Clarke was a senior at Suitland High School, set to graduate on June 1. Amari's parents told FOX 5's Shomari Stone that after graduation, he planned to go to a trade school, to become an elevator technician.

His family described him as a good kid who liked to play video games and basketball. His step-dad told FOX 5 Friday that he's "devastated."

"I lost a 17-year-old. And that shouldn't happen to no 17-year-old," he said. "At the end of the day, whoever did this, they need to be brought to justice and be prosecuted to the fullest extent, because no one should lose their life over a senseless argument."

Amari Clarke

A witness told FOX 5 that she saw one man attacking Amari while he was on the ground. She said there was another person nearby, screaming for the attacker to stop.

"He was down on one knee, and he had his fist and he was just beating him real fast, and just punching and punching and punching real fast," the woman said.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect, and said they are working to determine a motive for the stabbing. The witness told FOX 5 that she believed the attacker was an adult man wearing a yellow shirt.

Anyone with information about Friday's attack is asked to contact the Prince George's County Police Department.