Teenager accused of raping 2 women at LA Fitness arrested

An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two women inside a North Bethesda LA Fitness, according to police.

Last Friday, officers from the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the LA Fitness gym located in the 11400 block of Rockville Pike where police believe Samba Dieng raped the gym members inside a locker room.

After an investigation and with the assistance of LA Fitness staff members, Dieng was arrested Wednesday at his home in Silver Spring.

Samba Dieng,18

Detectives are looking for additional victims after determining Samba frequented several LA Fitness gyms throughout Montgomery County and Prince George's County.

Dieg has been charged with second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense, and two counts of second-degree assault.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect or additional victims to call MCPD's Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.