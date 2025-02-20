Teenage girl shot in possible drive-by at Prince George's County home

The Brief A teenage girl was shot inside of her own home in Prince George's County. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Indications are that this could have been a drive-by but it's not clear if the teen was the intended target or not.



A teenage girl is in the hospital after being shot inside of her own home in Prince George's County Thursday evening, police say. At this time, it’s believed the incident could have been a drive-by and the search is on for suspects.

What we know:

Police say the shots were fired around 6 p.m. in the 5800 block of Chillumgate Road, in Chillum, close to the D.C. line. FOX 5 is told the teen was shot at least once while inside her home. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Over a dozen evidence markers could be seen on the ground near the home with shell casings spread across the street as investigators try and piece together what happened here.

What we don't know:

This could have been a drive-by shooting but when asked if the teen was the intended target or a bystander, police were not able to provide a clear answer. What they did say, however, is that they need help.

"It's definitely mind-boggling. Troubling," PGPD Cpl. Erik Marsh said. "As a police department we take pride in being able to protect our community and so again we ask if there is someone with information if they can reach out and contact us."

Investigators are asking witnesses to speak up and call them at 1-866-411-8477. You can remain anonymous.