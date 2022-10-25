Teenage dirt bike daredevil arrested in Charles County

A teenager accused of stealing a dirt bike and driving it recklessly through Waldorf has been arrested, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities began tracking down the 17-year-old speedster in late September after receiving multiple complaints about a boy operating a lime green dirt bike throughout the Bannister and Wakefield neighborhoods.

The sheriff's office said that concerned community members spotted the teenage daredevil driving on the wrong side of the roadways, running red lights, and failing to stop at stop signs near St. Charles Parkway.

The suspect also allegedly circled a crossing guard at a middle school after children had been dismissed, and did the same thing to drivers on roadways in Waldorf.

Police said the same dirt biker once drove circles around officers and sped off before they could catch him.

On Oct. 18, the police investigation led officers to Amber Leaf Place where the suspect was spotted attempting to start the green dirt bike alongside another male who was on a red dirt bike.

When officers approached the suspect, the sheriff's office said he ran away.

After a chase ensued, the 17-year-old was arrested. Authorities conducted a computer check, which revealed the green dirt bike was reported stolen.

Since the driver of the red dirt bike could not prove that he owned it — both dirt bikes were towed from the scene.

The elusive teenage dirt biker was charged on a juvenile offense report with possession of stolen property, trespassing, and numerous traffic violations. He was released to a parent.