9-year-old Prince George’s County boy becomes dirt bike champion

A 9-year-old boy from Clinton, Maryland is a dirt bike champion!

Steven Green, Jr. began racing after first seeing a friend’s dirt bike at a birthday party. Shortly after, his dad Steven and mom Dominique, bought him his own bike.

Steven Green, Jr. is a 9-year-old dirt bike champion from Clinton, Md.

"When I first got it I was just doing it for fun," he said. "Then after my first race – it just took off!"

Dominique said she covered him in pads from head to toe when he first began riding.

The young racer says he has won a Maryland state championship. Mom and dad are extremely proud of his accomplishments.

"You don’t have to do it to where you want to do it for the rest of your life," Steven said. "You can just go to the track and have fun and ride for a little bit."