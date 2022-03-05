Teen to be charged for plans to make mustard gas at Frederick County high school

A western Maryland teen brought bleach to school as part of a plan to make mustard gas there, officials said.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old Urbana High School student watched a TikTok video on how to make mustard gas, then shared it on Snapchat, indicating that he planned to make mustard gas at school, news outlets report.

The school was evacuated Thursday morning after staff alerted the school resource officer to the threat and said a student brought a potentially hazardous material into the building, the sheriff’s office said.

The potentially hazardous material found with the student in his backpack was determined to be bleach, the sheriff’s office said. No other ingredients needed to make mustard gas were found on the student, sheriff’s office spokesman Todd Wivell said.

Students and staff returned to the building about two hours after the building was evacuated, official said.

The teen will be charged as a juvenile and charges are forthcoming, the sheriff’s office said.