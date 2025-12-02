Teen targeted in social media sale turned robbery in Virginia; safe exchange tips for online sales

Police are warning residents about the risks of selling items online after a teen was robbed during a transaction.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports Prince William County and other departments across the region offer designated parking spaces, or even police lobbies, for safe transactions. Officials hope more people will use them, especially during the holiday shopping season.

What we know:

Investigators say a 16‑year‑old boy was selling clothes on Instagram and agreed to meet a buyer near his home in Manassas around 3:30 p.m. last Tuesday. Instead of one buyer, three people showed up. One displayed what the teen believed was a gun, and he was robbed.

Police believe the suspects are also teens. They urge sellers to use safe spaces for transactions and stress that minors should never meet buyers alone.

Prince William County police spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Perok adds that even adults should bring another person. No physical injuries were reported.

Here are safety tips to keep in mind when conducting such transactions:

Only conduct transactions with local buyers/sellers

Do not go to a transaction alone

Make sure a friend or family member is aware of the transaction details

Insist on meeting in a public area like our safe transaction zone

Complete the transaction during daylight hours

Be extra cautious when buying or selling valuable items such as vehicles or jewelry

Only use cash or money orders to complete your transactions

Trust your instincts; if it sounds like a scam it probably is

If somebody is not willing to come to the Police Department to do an exchange, it is probably not a legitimate transaction.

