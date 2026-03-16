Family of Old Dominion University shooter releases statement: 'We are struggling to process'

The Brief The family of the alleged Old Dominion University shooter released a statement on Monday. Mohamed Bailor Jalloh was the suspect who police say fatally shot one person and killed two others at the university last week. Jalloh was reportedly living with family at a home in Sterling, Va. The home was searched by the FBI.



For the first time, the family of the alleged gunman in the shooting at Old Dominion University is speaking out.

The family of Mohamed Bailor Jalloh released a statement on Monday, four days after the shooting that left an ODU staff member dead and two others injured.

The backstory:

Around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, gunfire erupted on the campus of Old Dominion University.

University police, Norfolk Police and emergency crews responded to the scene.

Police said three people were injured. Two victims were transported by emergency crews to a local hospital. A third person drove themselves to the hospital for treatment. During a press briefing, authorities confirmed that one of the victims had died. Police said they are working to notify the victim’s family before releasing additional information.

The other two victims were in stable condition and officials also confirmed that the gunman was dead.

Who is Mohamed Bailor Jalloh?:

Mohamed Bailor Jalloh was a naturalized U.S. citizen from Sierra Leone. He was living on and off with family in Sterling, Va.

Jalloh, a former member of the Virginia National Guard, was sentenced in 2017 to 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trying to provide material support to ISIS. He was released in December 2024.

According to the Justice Department, Jalloh met members of ISIS during a trip to Africa. When he returned to the U.S., one of the ISIS members he met connected Jalloh to a contact who was actually an FBI source.

Officials said Jalloh told the source that he had "thought about conducting an attack all the time, and that he was close to doing so at one point," like the 2009 attack at Fort Hood in Texas that killed 13 and wounded 32 others.

Federal officials arrested Jalloh in July 2016, after purchasing a rifle at a gun dealership in Northern Virginia.

Full statement:

In their first public response, the family of Mohamed Bailor Jalloh released a statement Monday afternoon. Read it in full below.

"Our hearts and prayers are with Lt. Col.Brandon Shah’s family, the two individuals who were injured, the students, colleagues, and the entire Old Dominion University community during this unimaginable time. Lt. Col. Shah served this country with honor and dedication, and his passing represents a profound loss not only to his loved ones but also to the students he mentored and the community he faithfully served.

This tragedy has also deeply shaken our family. Like so many others, we are struggling to process the shock and heartbreak surrounding these events. We want to be absolutely clear, our family unequivocally condemns this act of violence. It is completely contrary to our faith, our values, and the principles we stand for. We reject extremism in all forms.



As the investigation continues, we cannot speak to what led to this tragedy. What we do know is that personal struggles and internal battles are not always visible, even to those closest to someone.



We are fully cooperating with law enforcement to ensure the truth is understood. At this time, we ask for prayers, compassion, and space for all families affected by this tragedy as we grieve and search for healing."