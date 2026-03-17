Jogger sexually assaulted by man on e-scooter in Prince William County: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman twice in the same area of Woodbridge over the course of several months.
What we know:
A 26-year-old was jogging near the intersection of River Ridge and Powells Creek boulevards last week when she was approached by a man on a black electric scooter.
Police say the man inappropriately touched the woman before riding off on the scooter.
No injuries were reported.
Dig deeper:
Police say a similar encounter involving the suspect and victim happened in the same area this past May.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department.
The suspect is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall with medium-length brown hair with glasses.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Prince William County Police Department.