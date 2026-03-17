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Jogger sexually assaulted by man on e-scooter in Prince William County: police

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Published  March 17, 2026 2:55pm EDT
Virginia
FOX 5 DC
article

The Brief

    • A woman was sexually assaulted while on a jog in Woodbridge last week.
    • The suspect was on a black electric scooter.
    • Police say this is the second time the suspect has sexually assaulted the victim.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman twice in the same area of Woodbridge over the course of several months.

What we know:

A 26-year-old was jogging near the intersection of River Ridge and Powells Creek boulevards last week when she was approached by a man on a black electric scooter.

Police say the man inappropriately touched the woman before riding off on the scooter.

No injuries were reported.

Dig deeper:

Police say a similar encounter involving the suspect and victim happened in the same area this past May.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department.

The suspect is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall with medium-length brown hair with glasses.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Prince William County Police Department.

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