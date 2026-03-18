3 Baltimore men charged in targeted fatal shooting in Columbia, police say

The Brief Three Baltimore men are charged in a targeted 2025 shooting that killed Leon Grant, police say. Police say Grant was shot while meeting one suspect as two others arrived in a second vehicle. Two suspects are held without bond, and the third is jailed in another jurisdiction.



Three Baltimore men have been charged in a deadly 2025 shooting in Columbia that investigators say was a targeted attack.

What we know:

Montreal Proctor, 26, Talondo Short, 36, and Damon Simpson Jr., 34, face first‑ and second‑degree murder, assault and firearm charges in the Aug. 19 killing of 39‑year‑old Leon Grant of Salisbury.

Police said Grant was found dead inside a vehicle around 10:35 p.m. in a parking lot off Dove Sail Lane and Merriweather Drive near Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Investigators believe Grant met Proctor at the location, and as he entered Proctor’s vehicle, Short and Simpson arrived in another car. Grant was shot, and Short and Simpson fled while Proctor remained at the scene, according to police.

Detectives said Proctor and Grant knew each other and the shooting appears to have been targeted. Proctor and Short are being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. Simpson is jailed in another jurisdiction on an unrelated case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410‑313‑STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.