Teen shot dead in Langley Park; police searching for killer

Detectives are looking for the person who shot and killed 16-year-old Carlos Segura III in Langley Park over the weekend.

The Prince George's County Police Department is now offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Segura III was gunned down on Saturday evening near several houses along Lebanon Street.

The officers who were sent to the neighborhood weren't able to find the victim. However, detectives were told a short time later that Segura III was dropped off at a local hospital. He died soon after.

So far, no suspects have been revealed, and the case remains under investigation.