Teen planned to kill jogger, keep victim's body in closet 'to play with,' deputies say

A Florida teenager was arrested after deputies said he concocted a scheme to kill a man and keep his body in a closet "to fulfill his sexual fantasies."

Logan Smith, 18, of Cocoa, is charged with attempted murder after investigators said he attacked a jogger in the area of Batavia and Kings Highway. Smith's plan was foiled when he was overpowered by his victim and detained until deputies arrived at the scene, according to an arrest report.

Investigators said prior to the alleged attack, Smith had gathered items to include a rubber mallet, an aerosol Axe deodorant can and a clothing robe belt – all placed in the driveway of his residence between two parked cars.

"The defendant walked directly across his street where he hid behind a light pole. He placed the mallet and the Axe aerosol on the ground next to him while he waited for the [victim] to come running down the street as he did regularly for exercise. The defendant waited for the victim to run past the light pole and proceeded to run after him," a deputy wrote in the arrest affidavit. "The defendant then tossed the clothing robe belt over the victim's head until it was around the front area of the victim's neck."

Logan William Smith, 18, of Cocoa, is charged with attempted murder.

According to deputies, the victim said he immediately realized what was happening and used his martial arts training to turn the tables on his attacker.

Deputies said Smith told them he had been watching the victim for about six weeks, studying his routine as he exercised, which consisted of the victim running past Smith's house. He explained that he had made the decision to kill the victim after watching a movie that showed violent, murderous acts, according to the arrest report.

Smith said he was going to kill the victim by strangulation, before dragging his body into his home on the bedsheet, deputies said. He explained that the mallet would be used to strike the victim and the aerosol would be used to spray the victim's eyes, disabling his vision, deputies said.

"He further planned to place the victim's body into his closet where the defendant stated no one would know, and the defendant could have the victim's body all to himself. The defendant stated that he also planned to play with the victim to fulfill his sexual fantasies," the arrest report said.

Deputies said the victim told them that he typically runs about four times a week and has never met Smith, seen him, or spoken to him.

Smith is being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.