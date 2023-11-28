Teen passenger dies week after SUV smashes into tree in Fairfax County

A teenage passenger has died a week after a crash in Fairfax County left several hospitalized and a 17-year-old driver under arrest for allegedly driving under the influence.

Authorities say the crash happened around 5 a.m. on November 20 along Pioneer Lane when a teen driver behind the wheel of an SUV lost control and struck a tree.

The crash threw five teens from the vehicle. One teen was trapped and was extricated from the SUV.

The driver was arrested on scene for driving under the influence, police said. Charges against the driver are pending as the investigation continues.

Detectives say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 703-280-0543.