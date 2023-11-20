Teen driver faces DUI charges, 6 other teens seriously hurt in Fairfax County crash: police

A teen driver faces DUI charges after a Fairfax County crash left six other teens with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 2600 block of Pioneer Lane in Merrifield.

Fairfax County Lt. Jim Curry says the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, and left the roadway where it struck a tree. Five of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle. One was extricated from the wreckage.

The teen driver was able to walk away from the crash. Curry said he was arrested and is facing charges of driving under the influence.

"What is clear is that speed and alcohol were absolutely factors of the crash and most of the juveniles, from what we’ve been able to determine so far, were not wearing their seatbelts," Curry said.

All passengers and the driver were between 14 and 17 years of age. All are local to the area.

Roads in the area are closed and delays are possible. Authorities advise avoiding the area at this time.

The crash remain under investigation.