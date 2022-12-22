Magruder HS shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison

18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for shooting another student at Magruder High School.

On January 21, 2021, then 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. allegedly shot fellow student DeAndre Thomas in the school's bathroom during a fight. Thomas barely survived, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Thomas' family. The lawsuit accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resource officers during a time of "significantly increased violence."

Following the shooting, Thomas was rushed to Suburban Hospital with a bullet still lodged in his side, according to attorneys, who also said that the bullet shattered his left pelvis and destroyed part of his lower intestine.

Alston entered a plea deal and pleaded guilty to an attempted first-degree murder charge in November. In Maryland, that kind of charge is a life sentence. Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge David A. Boynton accepted Alston Jr.’s guilty plea and part of the agreement included capping the sentencing at 15-25 years.

On Thursday, Alston was sentenced to 40 years, with 18 years suspended.