1 student shot at Magruder High School, suspect in custody

Magruder High School is currently on lockdown after a male student was shot on Friday, according to Montgomery County Police.

Officials confirmed that the victim has been transported to an area hospital with a serious injury. A suspect is in custody.

School officials say dismissal will be delayed.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.