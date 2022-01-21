Expand / Collapse search

1 student shot at Magruder High School, suspect in custody

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Magruder High School is currently on lockdown after a male student was shot on Friday, according to Montgomery County Police. 

Officials confirmed that the victim has been transported to an area hospital with a serious injury. A suspect is in custody.

School officials say dismissal will be delayed.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.