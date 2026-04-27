Teen killed in Northeast DC shooting: police

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The Brief A 17-year-old, Kenzell Locust, died after being shot in Northeast D.C. on April 23. Police found evidence of gunfire nearby, including two unoccupied vehicles that were struck. No suspect or motive has been identified, and a $25,000 reward is being offered for information.



A 17-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Northeast D.C., according to police. Investigators say the teen was found with gunshot wounds and later died at a hospital despite lifesaving efforts.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department responded around 5:15 p.m. on April 23, 2026, to the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast for a reported shooting.

Officers located a juvenile male who was unconscious and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Kenzell Locust, of Northeast, D.C.

Investigators also located a crime scene in the 500 block of 55th Street, Northeast, where two unoccupied parked vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about a suspect or a possible motive.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or whether the victim was targeted.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.