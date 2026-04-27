Teen killed in Northeast DC shooting: police
WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Northeast D.C., according to police. Investigators say the teen was found with gunshot wounds and later died at a hospital despite lifesaving efforts.
What we know:
The Metropolitan Police Department responded around 5:15 p.m. on April 23, 2026, to the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast for a reported shooting.
Officers located a juvenile male who was unconscious and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Kenzell Locust, of Northeast, D.C.
Investigators also located a crime scene in the 500 block of 55th Street, Northeast, where two unoccupied parked vehicles had been struck by gunfire.
What we don't know:
Police have not released information about a suspect or a possible motive.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting or whether the victim was targeted.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.
A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
The Source: This story includes information from the Metropolitan Police Department.