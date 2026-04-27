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Teen killed in Northeast DC shooting: police

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Published  April 27, 2026 6:10pm EDT
D.C. Crime
FOX 5 DC
article

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old, Kenzell Locust, died after being shot in Northeast D.C. on April 23.
    • Police found evidence of gunfire nearby, including two unoccupied vehicles that were struck.
    • No suspect or motive has been identified, and a $25,000 reward is being offered for information.

WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Northeast D.C., according to police. Investigators say the teen was found with gunshot wounds and later died at a hospital despite lifesaving efforts.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department responded around 5:15 p.m. on April 23, 2026, to the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast for a reported shooting.

Officers located a juvenile male who was unconscious and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Kenzell Locust, of Northeast, D.C.

Investigators also located a crime scene in the 500 block of 55th Street, Northeast, where two unoccupied parked vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about a suspect or a possible motive.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or whether the victim was targeted.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The Source: This story includes information from the Metropolitan Police Department. 

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