Teen injured in shooting near rec center in Fort Washington

A teenager was shot near a community center in Fort Washington Tuesday night, and Maryland National Park Police officials say the victim is now recovering in the hospital.

Authorities said the teen was shot on Fillmore Road, not far from the Fort Washington Forest Community Center. Maryland National Capital Park Police officers found the youth suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

So far, no arrests have been made.

