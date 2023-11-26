Teen injured in Northwest DC shooting, police say

A teenage boy was shot in northwest D.C. Sunday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, the juvenile male was hit by gunfire in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest, around 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Police say the teen was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition is not yet known.

The suspect vehicle is described as a burgundy Dodge Durango with unknown Maryland tags.

Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip 50411.