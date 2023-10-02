Teen girl shot outside DC community center near Howard University amid surge in violent crime

Authorities are searching for three suspects after a teenage girl was shot over the weekend in the District amid a surge in violent crime throughout the city.

Police say the girl was found with gunshot wounds around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue. The shooting happened outside Banneker Community Center near Howard University. Her injuries are not considered life threatening.

Officers are looking for three masked suspects.

Elsewhere in the District, a deadly shooting took the life of a woman in southeast D.C. Officers say 52-year-old Patricia Johnson was found dead from gunshot wounds around 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of 13th Street.

Police say they arrested 46-year-old Desmond Thurston and charged him with Johnson's murder.

Also in the District, detectives are looking for four suspects after a robbery was reported early Sunday morning in the 900 block of H Street in the northeast. Police say four males wearing hoodies are wanted in connection with the robbery. One was wearing a red hoodie and jeans. They were last seen in a light color SUV heading southbound on 10th Street.

Another shooting was reported in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Sunday just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers are looking for a Black Nissan Altima in connection with the case.

Police are also investigating the shooting death of a man in McPherson Square. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday just blocks from the White House. No suspect have been identified at this time.

The weekend violence comes as a surge of crime grips the nation's capital. According to police, homicides in the District are up 37 percent. There have been 214 killings in D.C. so far this year, up from 155 last year. Sex abuse crimes are up 3 percent, assaults with a dangerous weapon are up 1 percent.

Robberies have increase 66 percent and violent crime in total is up 38 percent.