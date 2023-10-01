Woman killed in Southeast DC amid spate of overnight shootings, Metropolitan Police say

Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in the early morning hours Sunday in Southeast D.C.

Just after 3:45 a.m., police were called to the 4000 block of 13th Street SE, for a report of a shooting.

Police found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds and she was later pronounced dead. She has been identified as 52-year-old Patricia Johnson.

Police quickly apprehended the suspect, 46-year-old Desmond Thurston. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Detectives say the shooting was domestic in nature.

There were at least four other overnight shootings reported within hours of each other.

Officers were called to investigate in the 900 block of Shepherd Street, NW, the 400 block of M Street, NW, the 100 block of Wayne Place, SE, and the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue NW. It’s not yet known how many victims there were if any.

But the shootings contribute to the growing concerns about gun violence and homicide rates within the District. The city has seen more than 214 homicides, according to the latest data from the Metropolitan Police Department – a 37% increase from 2022.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.