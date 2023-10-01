Police investigating after man injured in Southeast DC shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Southeast D.C. that left a man injured.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Ave., SE, around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a man who had been injured. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they are searching for a possible suspect described as a Black male in a black Nissan Altima. That car was followed by another vehicle that there is no description for at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.