Teen girl shot after date in Southeast: police

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the ankle after a third date went awry, according to police.

The girl told police she was with her date in a vehicle Saturday night in Southeast D.C., when she told her date she wanted to leave.

He then grabbed her keys.

The girl exited the vehicle and started walking home, when her date started shooting at her, according to police.

She was struck in the ankle and has non-life-threatening injuries. Her date fled the scene, and police are currently on the lookout for a Black male with dreads, face tattoos with pink shoes.