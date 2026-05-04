The alleged shooter in the Blake High School parking lot incident is expected back in court Monday, as new details emerge about what led up to the shooting and the charges now facing both teens involved.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports the hearing was delayed from Friday after the suspect said he wanted to hire a private attorney. New court documents outline what investigators say happened in the moments before the gunfire.

Police say the incident began as an argument that escalated into a fight in the school parking lot around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. During the struggle, a gun went off.

Nineteen‑year‑old Djibia Gombo, who is not a student, was charged with first‑degree assault. Court documents say he is accused of pointing the gun at a school security officer and telling him, "Back up, back up." He later called the incident a "stupid mistake."

READ MORE: Teen shot in parking lot of Blake High School now facing charges

Police have identified the teen who was shot as 17‑year‑old Taric Wilson, a Blake High School student. He was shot in the foot and suffered a graze wound to his knee. Wilson is also now facing charges, including first‑degree assault, reckless endangerment and a firearm offense.

This marks the fourth gun‑related incident at a Montgomery County high school since February, prompting renewed concerns from parents who say more needs to be done to improve safety. The shooting led to a community meeting and new measures at the school, including no outdoor lunch, no food deliveries and increased staff visibility. Some local leaders are calling for school resource officers to return to every high school.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Teen due in court after Blake High School parking lot shooting