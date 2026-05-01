Teen shot in parking lot of Blake High School now facing charges

The Brief A 17-year-old Blake High School student who was shot during a parking lot fight is now facing multiple charges, including first-degree assault and firearm offenses. Police say the shooting happened during a struggle involving a 19-year-old non-student, who was also arrested and charged. The incident is the fourth gun-related case at a Montgomery County high school since February, prompting renewed safety concerns.



A teenager who was shot in the parking lot of a Montgomery County high school Wednesday now faces criminal charges.

What we know:

Police confirmed that the 17-year-old who was shot during an incident at Blake High School is a student, identified as Taric Wilson. Investigators determined Wilson exchanged words with several other teenage males before a fight broke out.

Police say the incident began as an argument that turned into a fight in the parking lot of Blake High School around 11:30 a.m., during which a gun was discharged during a struggle.

During the altercation, Wilson was seen holding a handgun as another teen attempted to take it from him. The firearm discharged during the struggle, and those involved fled the area.

During the fight, Montgomery County Public Schools security officers witnessed the incident and approached the group. One officer saw the handgun and ordered Wilson to drop it. The weapon was placed on the ground, but the fight continued.

At that point, 19-year-old Djibia Gombo, also of Silver Spring, picked up the gun and began walking away.

According to court documents, Gombo is accused of pointing a gun at a school security officer and telling the officer to "back up," which he later described as a "stupid mistake." Gombo, who is not a student, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

Wilson was later taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds to his foot and knee after being driven there by others involved.

Wilson is now facing charges of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and felony use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Big picture view:

This is the fourth gun-related incident at a Montgomery County high school since February.

"I’m just shocked at how there are numerous school shootings. It’s traumatic," said Blake High School graduate Joel Sorto. "I want the best for my niece and nephew. I want them to be safe."

"It’s sad. Any time there’s gun violence, it’s sad," said MCPS parent Joanna Friedman. "We as a community and school need to do better."

What's next:

Montgomery County Public Schools held a community meeting last night to address concerns. Some council members have called for a return of school resource officers at every high school.

Gombo appeared in court Friday. His public defender requested the hearing be postponed as Gombo seeks a private attorney.

The next court hearing is expected Monday.